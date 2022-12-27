Journalist Die Welt Steiner upset about the stability of the Russian economy under sanctions

German newspaper journalist Die Welt Eduard Steiner was upset about the stability of the Russian economy. In his article, he said that the Russian economy is more successful in resisting Western sanctions than expected, while even the IMF predicts a decline in Russian GDP by a “pathetic” 3.4 percent.

According to Steiner, according to tradition, at the end of the year, Russians “once again indulge in all serious and go to any expense” because they love the traditional New Year holidays.

“Therefore, it should not be surprising that table reservations are in full swing this year,” the journalist wrote, noting that this “somehow does not fit” with the idea of ​​​​a country that is “in an economic crisis and under fiercely proclaimed Western sanctions “.

Steiner recalled that Russia experienced “and the worst times” during the 2008-2009 crisis, when the country’s GDP fell by 7.8 percent and “not to mention” the 1998 default, which “knocked the ground out from under everyone’s feet.” “.

Earlier, Central Bank Chair Elvira Nabiullina predicted a decline in Russia’s GDP in 2022 to about three percent, although if the dynamics in November and December turn out to be better than expected, the economy may fall a little less.

At the same time, Nabiullina did not support the optimism of President Vladimir Putin, who announced at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects a decline of about 2.5 percent for the year the day before.