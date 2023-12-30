Cclub world champions Manchester City ended the most successful football year in the club's history with a problem-free victory. Without star striker Erling Haaland, who is still injured in his foot, the defending champion defeated newly promoted Sheffield United 2-0 (1-0) on Saturday and, after a small crisis in the meantime, is third in the table, two points behind leaders FC Liverpool. On Sunday (3 p.m./Sky), Arsenal FC can climb to first place with a win at Fulham FC.

Injured De Bruyne back in the City squad

Before kick-off, Manchester City presented the five trophies won this year. Pep Guardiola's team then dominated bottom-placed Sheffield. Spain's midfield strategist Rodri gave Manchester the lead after just under a quarter of an hour. The champions had almost 82 percent possession of the ball, but missed the second goal for a long time. World champion Julian Alvarez made up for this after an hour and made the final score 2-0 after three home draws in a row.

Kevin De Bruyne was back in the City squad for the first time since mid-August. The Belgian was out for over four months with a thigh injury, but did not play against Sheffield.

Chelsea remains in midfield

Surprise team Aston Villa made it to second place late on. The team from Birmingham won against FC Burnley 3-2 (2-1) after goals from former Leverkusen professionals Leon Bailey (28th) and Moussa Diaby (42nd) as well as a penalty from Douglas Luis (89th).

Record champions Manchester United failed once again in a 1:2 (0:0) draw at relegation candidate Nottingham Forest. The pressure is increasing for United coach Erik ten Hag. The interim 1-1 by England striker Marcus Rashford (78th) was not enough for the Red Devils.

Chelsea FC almost lost a 3-0 lead in a 3-2 (2-0) win against newly promoted Luton Town. After the goals from Cole Palmer (12th/70th) and Noni Madueke (37th), everything looked like a clear Chelsea success. Ross Barkley (80th) and Elijah Adebayo (87th) brought the hosts closer. Despite good opportunities, the hosts were unable to equalize in stoppage time. Chelsea are still in midfield.