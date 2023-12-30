Home page World

After the riots of the previous New Year's Eve, the fire brigade and police appealed to citizens' common sense. The police fear more riots.

Berlin – The serious riots of the previous New Year's Eve in Berlin could be repeated. This is an assessment that the police union (GdP) came to shortly before the turn of the year. A year ago, riots broke out in which emergency services from the fire department, rescue service and police were attacked. Garbage cans, vehicles and barricades burned.

On New Year's Eve last year there were riots in Berlin, during which vehicles were set on fire. © picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Berlin New Year's Eve: Numerous attacks on police officers and firefighters

Particularly perfidious: During one operation, firefighters were lured into an ambush. When the crew of a fire truck arrived at the scene, 25 masked people rushed towards the vehicle. They wanted to steal emergency materials and fired weapons at the vehicle. The helpers were lucky because no one was injured.

But that wasn't true everywhere. 47 officers were injured in 56 police attacks. There were also 15 injured firefighters (69 attacks). In total, the police arrested 145 people in all of the riots.

In a joint campaign, the fire brigade and police from the federal capital are now appealing to citizens' common sense. On the X platform (formerly Twitter) they distribute a video via the Berlin Police account and provide insights into the events from the previous year.

“We go into action together. So that you can celebrate New Year's Eve safely. And to help you when you need us,” say a policewoman, a police officer and a firefighter in their emotional message to the population. “Please respect our work. Give us enough space for it. And follow our instructions,” it continues.

The police and fire brigade are appealing to the population before New Year's Eve

“Don’t attack us. Don't shoot us with firecrackers, rockets or blank guns. You are committing a criminal offense and face several years in prison.” Those involved appeal: “So don’t ruin your future. And respects us. The people who are there for you and your families.”

In order to be prepared for the challenges of the upcoming large-scale operation, Berlin police officers will be supported by their colleagues from the surrounding federal states, as Berlin Police Chief Barbara Slowik said in an interview with the German press agency announced: “On New Year’s Eve we will have 2,000 to 2,500 Berlin police officers and support from Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and the Federal Police on duty. At the same time, the number of patrol cars will be increased from 150, as is usual at night, to 220.”

In some cases, the police are supposed to accompany rescue workers on their operations: in Gesundbrunnen, Nord-Neukölln, Gropiusstadt, the High Deck settlement, Schöneberg and also in certain places in Lichtenrade in the south of the city. The worst outbreak of violence occurred there a year ago.

Citizens are afraid of riots on New Year's Eve 2023

There are also three ban zones for fireworks on Sonnenallee in Neukölln, in Schöneberg and at Alexanderplatz. Among other things, barriers and identity checks are planned there.

There is a lack of understanding and fear in the hot spots of the previous year Focus reported on his website. “You’re exaggerating this. “They want to have fun, but it’s too much,” a twelve-year-old is quoted as saying. A friend of the teenager added: “It’s definitely getting worse. We just shoot normally and don't burn anything down. I'm afraid.”

Police expect larger riots than on New Year's Eve 2022

A woman who has lived on Sonnenallee for 23 years has clear words: “This is chaotic shit. They show no consideration.” She is a dog owner and also has the well-being of her animal in mind, which of course cannot assess the situation.

But contrary to all wishes and hopes, the police assume that the riots will increase compared to 2022. The reason is the war in the Gaza Strip, which is causing emotions to run high. (With agency reports from dpa and AFP)