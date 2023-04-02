He Chelsea continues to show a poor competitive level and today they fell by a score of 0-2 with the astonville in actions of the day 29 of the Premier League from England.

With this result, the table of London stays away from the zone of European places, so they will have to focus on the quarterfinals of the Champions Leaguewhere they will face the real Madrid.

The English striker Ollie Watkins He was the one who opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge, he did it after 18 minutes of the first half. He astonville secured victory when the Scotsman John McGinn made it 0-2 after 56 minutes.

He Chelsea He had no answer to look for a comeback, since he also ran into an inspired ‘Draw’ Martinez that contained everything that was thrown at it.

With defeat, he Chelsea stayed with 38 points in 11th place in the Premier, while the astonville He is ninth with 41.