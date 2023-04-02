In Sochi, a man was detained for stabbing a ten-month-old puppy

A 43-year-old man was detained in Sochi for brutally killing a ten-month-old puppy. About it reported at the city police department.

It is specified that the neighbors of the Russian turned to the police, noticing traces of blood on his clothes. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers found the body of a dog with a stab wound in the man’s apartment. “Currently, the citizen has been taken to the police department for investigation. The corpse of the animal was sent to a veterinary clinic for an examination, based on the results of which a decision will be made to initiate a criminal case on the grounds of a crime, ”the department said.

Earlier, a resident of Dagestan trampled two newborn puppies to death. The reason was the conflict between a Russian and girls who went out to feed newborn dogs. The angry man rushed to the booth, overturned it and began to trample on the animals.