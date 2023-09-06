Birmingham City Council said all council expenditures except those for the most vulnerable and those statutory would cease immediately.

The council added that it will work to tighten expenditure controls, which is already in place to ensure full control over it.

And the local council in Birmingham is the largest of its kind in Europe, and it consists of more than 100 members, and is controlled by the opposition Labor Party, knowing that Birmingham is the second largest city in Britain.

He stated that he resorted to this matter because of the funds needed to complete judicial settlements regarding the wage gap between women and men.

Last June, the council acknowledged that it had potential responsibility for a wage gap it was paying to women and men.

He said that the gap amounts to an average of 14 million pounds per month.

The Board stated that it was still in a position to pay those wage gaps, but that it did not have sufficient resources to pay all the money owed.

The Supreme Court in Britain had ruled in favor of the female employees who complained about the wage system in the Council, as it tended in favor of men.