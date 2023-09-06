Last weekend in the corresponding matchday 7 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Tigres UANL thrashed the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 5-0 and unfortunately the Mexican midfielder sebastian cordova He had to leave due to injury at minute 30 of the game for Juan Pablo Vigon.
During the dispute of the second half, the feline midfielder left and at the beginning of the week he underwent studies to assess his injury.
According to information from Multimedia SportsThis Monday, studies were carried out on the Águilas youth squad, yielding a “positive” result, since it is a contusion on the right knee, and his return to the courts is subject to evolution.
However, Cordova he will not make the trip to United States territory, where the cats will play a friendly match against America during the FIFA Date; since he will stay in Monterrey to start his rehabilitation.
“Finally, the results of the studies showed a contusion on the right knee, which, despite the fact that the injury was bad, was less serious than what might have been thought at the time of leaving the game on Saturday,” the source said.
The same source indicates that in Tigres they hope that Cordova be ready for the match against Atlas, corresponding to matchday 8 of Apertura 2023.
“This would prevent him from traveling to the United States for the game against America and he will be rehabilitating to see if he can be there for next week’s game against Atlas,” the source added.
It should be noted that Cordova the call for the Mexican national team was lost Jaime Lozanowho had him contemplated for the friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Australia.
