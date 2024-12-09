The PSOE was left alone in the Plenary Session of Parliament this Monday with its motion for the Government of Cantabria (PP) to include in the Budget for 2025 the salary adjustment demanded by teachers. The initiative has not garnered the support of any other group, since PP, Vox and the non-attached deputy Cristóbal Palacio have voted against, while the PRC has abstained, although the simple opposition from the right and the extreme right would have been enough to overthrow it. During the debate, representatives of the Teaching Personnel Board have been present in the Chamber, while other of its members have demonstrated at the doors of Parliament.

Despite the teacher protestswho complain about the absence of negotiation and proposals from the Ministry of Education, the PP has assured in the debate of this initiative that the salary increase will be carried out with the ‘popular’ or “it will not be done.” Furthermore, deputy Álvaro Aguirre has denounced the use of teachers by “people who are politically burned and questioned, like the PSOE spokesperson, Pablo Zuloaga, to survive.

For its part, the PRC has explained that it has not voted in favor of the motion because the socialists They proposed that the financing of the salary increase be cut from that allocated to educational infrastructures. That is something that regionalists “cannot accept”, since it is “absolutely necessary for the maintenance of the centers”, said María Teresa Noceda. However, it has shown the party’s “full support” for teachers and has asked the president, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, to meet with them. In addition, he pointed out that the PP could have presented an amendment to the 2025 accounts with an item of 5 million to collect the salary increase, since the PRC offered to support it as it will allow the PP to carry out the General Budgets in a minority. from Cantabria.

LACK OF NEGOTIATION

For her part, Vox spokesperson Leticia Díaz has supported the Government’s actions and has stressed that, after many years, “things are being done well to find the best solution for teachers.” Likewise, he has reproached Gutiérrez for “forgetting” about the years that the PSOE governed alongside the PRC, in which this salary adjustment did not occur either.

The socialist Jorge Guitérrez has defended the motion, denouncing this “lack” of negotiation with the teachers on the part of the Government and, specifically, he has accused the president of Cantabria and the Minister of Education, Sergio Silva, of “not being willing to find a solution to a historical demand of teachers”. Furthermore, he has described the attitude of the Executive as “authoritarianism, arrogance and contempt for teachers”, and has reproached the counselor for “not sitting down to talk” with the Personnel Board, but rather offering “a monologue”.

DRIVING LICENSE

On the other hand, Parliament has approved, with the vote of PP and PRC and the abstention of PSOE and Voxan initiative by the regionalists to urge the central government from Cantabria to increase the number of examiners in the General Directorate of Traffic, since the community has 9 when the ratios indicate that it should have 12. This, as highlighted by the spokespersons, means that there are “4,000 Cantabrians in line” to take their driving test and that there is a six-month wait.

Thus, the approved proposal calls for create a job board for itinerant examiners and administrative staff that allows the reinforcement of Provincial and Local Traffic Headquarters, prioritizing those where waiting time mainly affects young people; and establish transitional measures that allow driving school teachers to temporarily collaborate as examiners, while definitive solutions are implemented.

SOGARCA

The PRC has not suffered the same fate with another of the initiatives that it has brought to this Plenary, one to maintain the independence of the financial company of the Reciprocal Guarantee Society of Cantaria (SOGARCA), instead of it being absorbed by the Castilian -Leonesa Iberaval, who has declined due to the rejection of the PP, Vox and the non-attached deputyCristobal Palacio.

Furthermore, also due to a question from the regionalists, the Plenary has addressed the concession that Cantabria has to capture water from the Ebro reservoirsince it expires in March and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition has not yet indicated to the community what will happen from that date. In this sense, the Minister of Development, Roberto Media, has reiterated that he will work so that the transfer is definitive and free for the community, and he trusts that “if we all go in that direction” – as has been demonstrated in Parliament in other occasions -, it can be achieved “sooner rather than later”. And both he and the regionalist Javier López Estrada, who questioned him about this matter, have stressed that Cantabria needs on average in a whole year “half” of the water that other communities use in a dayand despite this “things are not easy for us at all.”

AMENDMENTS BY THE CAP

In another order of things, PRC and PSOE will modify the Accompaniment Law to the 2025 Cantabria Budget to correct an “error” in the initial text regarding the deadline for payment of CAP aid, the Common Agricultural Policy, so that it is paid before June 30.

The rule of Fiscal and Administrative Measures, which is processed and approved together with that of the regional public accounts, will be amended by the regionalist party with the support of the ‘popular’, who support the PP Government, as indicated in the Plenary the PRC deputy and former Livestock Minister Guillermo Blanco, during the debate on a PSOE initiative in that regard.

EAGF AND EAFRD

The non-law proposal, amended by Vox to resolve technical issues, has declined due to vote against the ‘popular’ and the abstention of the regionalists. In the debate, Blanco has advanced the PRC amendment to the Accompaniment Law on the maximum deadlines to resolve, notify and publish the concession and pay the aid financed by EAGF and EAFDER included in the single application, and to resolve, modify, publish the granting and payment of the same, before June 30 of the year following the year of the request.

And the PP has confirmed that it will support the regionalist amendment. The deputy Álvaro Aguirre has labeled “nonsense” the PSOE initiative, which “arrives late”a party he has accused of leaving ranchers “with the wolf at their doorstep”, with payments for damages that “scorch” the Government’s accounts. In this sense, he has indicated that this year’s policy amounts to 2.8 million, to which a further million must be added for environmental services and affected municipalities and the “money” that must be processed in terms of property liability.

PORT OF SAN VICENTE DE LA BARQUERA

Finally, the Minister of Development, Roberto Media, has assured that the port of San Vicente de la Barquera “is in good hands” with the PP Governmentwhich among other things has tendered, awarded and executed the work of the ice factory, which is “about to finish”, – it will finish in the coming weeks -, and after years of mandate of the PRC-PSOE in which no did “nothing.”

The head of the Ministry has advanced this during his response to a question from the PRC about the status of a textile project for the municipality’s networks to produce clothing and accessories, and which Media has labeled as “pre-electoral chuffa”, since it was proposed “running”. before the elections with an investment of 48,000 euros. The ‘popular’, who has contrasted this amount with the 1.4 million of the ports plan, has indicated that the current Executive is going to “fix” this situation, since the premises planned for the nets, at street level, did not meet According to technicians, the requirements to be opened as a work center.