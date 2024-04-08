All roads, from England to Portugal, lead to the same name, Ruben Amorim he would be the heir of the DT Jurgen Klopp in it Liverpoolhis name is the most coveted by the board of directors of the networksafter the 'slam' received by coach Xabi Alonso who decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another year.

The portal Caught Offside The information was advanced, the coach, who is barely 39 years old, is the main candidate to take over the team's bench. Anfield Road. Furthermore, in Portugal they are already budgeting for his departure and giving details of a possible negotiation.

Goodbye to Portugal

The former Portuguese player Abel Xavier pointed into the microphones of the BBC Sports that Amorim's future is far from Portugal after the interest shown by Liverpool and Bayern Munich, His departure from Sporting Lisbon is almost complete.

With great respect for Sporting, I would like to see Rúben Amorim at Liverpool

“I know him very well. We finished the professional license course (UEFA technical) together and Rúben impressed me a lot. He is very humble, discreet and has a very clear mentality,” said the former footballer.

“His destiny is to leave Sporting and when he has three or four chances in these big clubs, his name will always be in one of the big ones, for sure, 100 percent. He has a contract and he doesn't want to create distractions because, for the first time in many years, Sporting can win the double. But I sincerely believe that Rúben Amorim's cycle at Sporting will end very soon”he added.

And he ended by sending a message that was echoed in England: “With great respect for Sporting, I would like to see Ruben Amorim at Liverpool and I think he will be the right person after Klopp.”

Liverpool moves

Terms are almost agreed

Liverpool He does not rest, on the playing fields he seeks the Premier League title and in the offices they look for a future coach of Luis Diaz, to the heir of Jurgen Klopp, who leaves the club after 9 successful and exhausting seasons.

The Portuguese media Maisfutebol pointed out that the Portuguese coach received an official offer from Liverpool to be the new coach from next season. His experience, despite his young age, and the titles won in his country, make him the chosen coach.

The Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda revealed that there is already a principle of agreement between the club and the coach: “The terms are almost agreed.” Some details would be missing to close a deal for the next three seasons.

Liverpool offers Rúben Amorim a contract for the next three seasons. Financial terms almost agreed

“Liverpool offers Rúben Amorim a contract for the next three seasons. The financial terms are almost agreed. Negotiations remain positive for Amorim to become Liverpool's next manager,” he added.

Liverpool must win the race for the manager and pay 10 million

The expert on the European transfer market, Fabrizio Romanoexplained that Liverpool is not the only one that has Amorim on his agenda, but the one closest to the coach.

“We keep getting a lot of stories about managers who could move this summer, but I don't have any specific new clubs to mention with Ruben Amorim. This could change in the coming weeks, as I am told there is interest from other clubs as well. However, for now Liverpool is the most concrete, the interest is there and there have been contacts with the Amorim camp.”

The substitute for Klopp nothing would be economical, Sporting Lisbon could accept close to 10 million euros (more than 41 billion Colombian pesos) to free their star trainer.

However, the Portuguese club, which is the leader of its league, could demand the 30 million euros that are signed as an exit clause in a contract that is valid until June 30, 2026.

“There is a verbal agreement between Amorim and Sporting whereby he can leave for a fee of 10 million euros if a big club makes a proposal, although his official release clause is 30 million euros for other Portuguese clubs and 20 million of euros for other leagues,” said Romano.

