Luis Carlos Almeida da Cunhabetter known as nanihas put an end this Monday to a successful and long career in professional football after 19 seasons on the green. The 38-year-old Portuguese winger played for several of the most…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only