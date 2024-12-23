PP and Vox have demanded this Monday the resignation of the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, for his alleged links with the ‘Koldo case’, after the publication of some messages with the former socialist advisor.

Specifically, ‘The World’ has published some instant messaging conversations held between the minister and Koldo García, advisor to former minister José Luis Ábalosafter paying the promoter of the plot, the businessman Víctor de Aldama, masks worth twelve million.

The vice-secretary of Autonomous and Local Coordination of the PP, Elías Bendodo, recalled that Torres assured that “if it was demonstrated that his management favored an individual“As far as all of Spain knows, Koldo is not a public entity,” he indicated in a message published on his profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter). “We await your resignation, Mr. Torres,” has finished.

A government eaten away by corruption

Vox has expressed itself along the same lines on the aforementioned social network. He has shared an intervention by Torres within the framework of the investigation commission of the ‘Koldo case’ in the Senate in which he denies having a relationship with Aldama and affirms that “if there is any proof” that he has “covered up” for a commission agent, he resigns . “Resign now, minister”they claim.

At the press conference after the Vox Political Action Committee, the national spokesperson for Vox, José Antonio Fúster, He has also made reference to this matter, ensuring that the “only” thing that the Council of Ministers should have discussed this Monday was the “immediate dismissal” of this “character” as well as the resignation en bloc of the Government, which he sees “eaten by the corruption”.

Although he also wanted to make a reference to the PP on this matter, ensuring that he has “no hope” that “certain match” lead the opposition to the Executive.