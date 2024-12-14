PowerCo Spain (Volkswagen Group) advances in the construction of the gigafactory for the production of battery cells for electric vehicles located in Sagunt (Valencia) with the installation of more than 300 precast concrete structures.

The more than 300 prefabricated pillars in Buñol (Valencia) and Zaragoza, and 12 million tons of steel will form the backbone of this project, which will allow future ships to be built, that will reach a maximum height of between 24 and 36 meters, as reported by the entity in a statement.

Specifically, the work that will be carried out over the next six months will focus on the installation and lifting of the beams and pillars of the first battery cell production block, as well as the energy and refrigeration systems center that will serve it.

These buildings will have up to 300 prefabricated concrete pillars, with heights ranging between 18 and 24 meters. Each of them is capable of supporting more than 70 tons, which is equivalent to the weight of more than 60 cars.

The CEO of PowerCo, Javier Rivera, has highlighted that the entity’s commitment is to “boost the economy of the Valencian Community.” “We have partners from the region for the production of prefabricated elements, who play a key role in the progress of the works,” he noted, while adding that this approach “reinforces cooperation with local suppliers, which encourages growth and employment in the community.”

Likewise, PowerCo has indicated that, by opting for prefabricated structures, the construction team “ensures first-class quality standards, the reduction of construction times and safer conditions for workers during their installation.”

More than 180 people are already working on erecting the first structures, although it is expected that the employment volume will exceed 1,000 employees by mid-2025, once the work progresses and the second manufacturing block, the logistics buildings and the roofs and facades of all of them begin to be erected simultaneously.

Work done

In recent months, PowerCo has completed the water channeling and drainage work, as well as the last infrastructure actions to focus their efforts on deep foundations of the main buildings of the production lines.

The construction of the gigafactory is planned sequentially, which allows different phases of work to overlap at the same time. Therefore, while progress is made with the deep foundations, the construction teams also introduce the concrete pillars.

The PowerCo Spain project It is financed by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce through the European Union Recovery and Resilience Mechanism.