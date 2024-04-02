According to the well-known VentureBeat journalist, Jeff Grubbthere is a real possibility that Sony has a presentation event planned for next month, maybe one State of Play or even a PlayStation Showcase real.
Obviously this is just a rumor at the moment, but the source in question has proven, in the past, to be quite reliable on these matters, so we will take it into consideration anyway, awaiting any developments.
According to Grubb, therefore, in the month of May 2024 There will be a presentation event by Sony, a State of Play or a PlayStation Showcase, during which various new features for PS5 will be shown.
Silent Hill 2 will be shown at the event
“I heard there's going to be a PlayStation… something, a State of Play or a Showcase, in May, so it'll probably be there,” the journalist reported, speaking of Silent Hill 2which is actually the main subject of the discussion.
The livestream was in fact talking about the remake of the Konami game, which following the ESRB classification could be closer to release. Apparently, according to Grubb Silent Hill 2 Remake could be shown next month during an official presentation event by Sony PlayStation.
At this point, we are waiting for any confirmation on the matter, considering however that, usually, Sony's official announcements on these events arrive very shortly after their broadcast.
#PlayStation #Showcase #State #Play #rumor
Leave a Reply