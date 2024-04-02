According to the well-known VentureBeat journalist, Jeff Grubbthere is a real possibility that Sony has a presentation event planned for next month, maybe one State of Play or even a PlayStation Showcase real.

Obviously this is just a rumor at the moment, but the source in question has proven, in the past, to be quite reliable on these matters, so we will take it into consideration anyway, awaiting any developments.

According to Grubb, therefore, in the month of May 2024 There will be a presentation event by Sony, a State of Play or a PlayStation Showcase, during which various new features for PS5 will be shown.