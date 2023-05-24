Dhe member survey among the Austrian Social Democrats for the future party leader has been completed, but there is still no clarity. Because the three applicants are very close to each other, each with around a third of the votes.

First was the Burgenland governor and former defense minister, Hans Peter Doskozil, only about two percentage points ahead of the party leftist Andreas Babler and the incumbent chairwoman Pamela Rendi-Wagner. Babler and Doskozil both claimed to be candidates to succeed Rendi-Wagner, who is retiring. On Tuesday, the camps in the party committees argued about whether the decision should be made at the special party conference that had already been called on June 3 or in a runoff election.