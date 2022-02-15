‘Cristiano Ronaldo is selfish and a bad example’: Manchester legend

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese seems to be receiving darts from all fronts.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 15, 2022, 07:17 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to live his darkest days at Manchester United. After the accusations of allegedly spitting on a teammate, a strong attack by an old glory of the English team represents the last breaking point of ‘CR7’ in the Red Devils team.
‘Cristiano Ronaldo is selfish and a bad example’
“We thought it was going to be good for the younger guys, but we’ve seen it numerous times, like when he runs off to the locker room without applauding the fans for their support, which is a bad example. Why would you listen to someone who acts like that?Paul Ince, a former soccer player who played more than 200 games for United, said Tuesday.
“Cristiano started flying, but when he started to fail he stopped being a danger to anyone and that’s where his frustration begins. Cristiano is a selfish player. Ronaldo only cares about Ronaldo and if he doesn’t score, he’s not happy. And everything should be about Manchester United and the team, but in the end everything is about Cristiano,” Ince added.
Ronaldo, until now, has remained silent after the strong darts that seem to come at him from all fronts.
SPORTS
February 15, 2022, 07:17 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to be always informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #selfish #bad #Manchester #legend
Leave a Reply