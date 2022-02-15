Wednesday, February 16, 2022
‘Cristiano Ronaldo is selfish and a bad example’: Manchester legend

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese seems to be receiving darts from all fronts.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to live his darkest days at Manchester United. After the accusations of allegedly spitting on a teammate, a strong attack by an old glory of the English team represents the last breaking point of ‘CR7’ in the Red Devils team.

‘Cristiano Ronaldo is selfish and a bad example’

“We thought it was going to be good for the younger guys, but we’ve seen it numerous times, like when he runs off to the locker room without applauding the fans for their support, which is a bad example. Why would you listen to someone who acts like that?Paul Ince, a former soccer player who played more than 200 games for United, said Tuesday.

“Cristiano started flying, but when he started to fail he stopped being a danger to anyone and that’s where his frustration begins. Cristiano is a selfish player. Ronaldo only cares about Ronaldo and if he doesn’t score, he’s not happy. And everything should be about Manchester United and the team, but in the end everything is about Cristiano,” Ince added.

Ronaldo, until now, has remained silent after the strong darts that seem to come at him from all fronts.

