According to the Times of Israel newspaper, the warning says that these calls “may be part of an attempt to hack phones,” in light of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on the one hand, and the Hamas strikes on the other hand.

The authorities also asked WhatsApp users to adjust privacy settings to block incoming calls from unknown numbers.

It appears that calls, which also include video calls, have been receiving frequent calls on Israeli phones recently, according to the authorities.

The Times of Israel said, “At least one call came to the newspaper’s phone number from an American number on Friday.”

“We recommend that you do not answer them and do not call these numbers back,” the police say.

The Israeli Internet Directorate said that it reported the problem to Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp.