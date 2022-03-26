Kitchen Champion DivisionIn the hunt for the play-offs for promotion to the Eredivisie, VVV-Venlo has made no progress with a draw at FC Den Bosch. The Limburgers, nine points below a play-off spot, never showed their willingness to compete for the win in the Vliert: 0-0.

VVV withdrew and preyed on Nick Venema’s speed, but the striker of the Limburg club was unable to make a fist against FC Den Bosch. In a sunny De Vliert, the home club, which has never drawn a single match at home, wanted to entertain the public. But that proved difficult against an opponent who often let themselves sink back into their own half.

Trainer Jack de Gier of FC Den Bosch. © Pro Shots / Thomas Bakker

The home team dictated the game, but this did not lead to great opportunities in the first half. Even after the break FC Den Bosch dominated, but even now the goals were not forthcoming. The home team still screamed for a penalty after a handball, but referee Vereijken did not give it to the frustration of trainer Jack de Gier, who received his seventh yellow card of the season – with an eighth print he is suspended for two matches.

Fifteen minutes before the end FC Den Bosch had the best chance, but goalkeeper Delano van Crooij whipped Nikolaj Möller’s header from the short corner with a feline reflex. VVV really didn’t show much until the final phase arrived. The visitors started, with a great chance for Nick Venema, but Wouter van der Steen made a strong save. FC Den Bosch will be most disappointed with the draw, because De Gier’s team deserved the win.

Place in the first nine

The Bosschenaren are thirteenth in the Kitchen Champion Division, VVV is tenth. A top nine spot would normally be enough to enter the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League. NAC is ninth, has seven points more and one more game to go.

Excelsior has come 2 points from the places that give right to promotion. The team from Rotterdam won the home game against Helmond Sport 3-0. Mats Wieffer put Excelsior in the lead in the ninth minute, Thijs Dallinga made it 2-0 shortly after the break and captain Redouan El Yaakoubi determined the final score in injury time.

Excelsior now has 62 points, 2 less than number 2 FC Volendam. The Volendam team, who still have a duel due, will not play this weekend. Leader FC Emmen (67 points) will play at home against Telstar on Sunday.