Two years later one of the most important appointments with the mountain returns. This Saturday the return of El Valle Trail took place, within the framework of its XIV edition, which was again framed in the Trail Tour FAMU and Ultra Trail Tour FAMU 2022 circuits, with the El Valle and Carrascoy Regional Park as witness.

Thus, the long race hosted the 2nd scoring event of the UTTF, over an approximate distance of 50km. and 3,000m. of positive slope, while the modalities of 30km. (1,700m. of positive slope) and 15km. (800m of positive elevation gain) represented the 5th TTF scoring event. In addition, that mentioned distance of 30km. All this, with start and finish in the vicinity of the La Alberca football field, under the organization of the Kampamento Base club.

Regarding the 50km, the men’s victory went to the Alhama Coym athlete José Arturo Vidal, with a time of 4:58:25, followed by Raúl Gómez, from the Raramuris Tráiler, in 5:18:54. 3rd in the finish line was the CD Severo Ochoa athlete José Miguel Fernández, in 5:47:22.

On the women’s side, the victory went to the Base Camp athlete, Beatriz Pérez, in 6:30:30, ahead of her clubmate Esther Sánchez, in 6:54:19, as well as Mª Isabel Fuentes, from the CD Runtritón Cartagena, at 6:57:04.

Already in the 30km, the Brooks Trail Running athlete Álex García (2:29:38) won, followed by Alfonso De Moya, from the Mobel Automenor Running Team (2:45:54) and Antonio Vigueras, from the Virus Trail Running (2:45:55). In women, the CA Fondistas athlete Yecla Beatriz Román won (3:15:03), followed by Tania Salamanca, from UPCT Puerto de Cartagena (3:21:50) and Fátima Ortega, from AD Athletics Abarán ULEVEL (3: 22:14).

Regarding the 15km, the fastest was the Mobel Automenor Running Team athlete Javier Navarro (1:12:49), ahead of Juan Pérez, APAT Lorca Fulfilling Dreams (1:13:36) and Alejandro Ortiz, from Abarán ULEVEL Athletics (1:15:21). The Mobel Automenor Running Team athlete Ana Cánovas (1:31:40) won in women, followed by Mª José Jiménez, from Abarán ULEVEL Athletics (1:36:37) and Ana Fernández, from Rajaos Runners Alcantarilla (1:41 :Four. Five).