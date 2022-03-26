taylor hawkins, drummer of the band Foo Fighters, died at the age of 50 in a hotel in Colombia, on the night of Friday, March 25. That same day, the rocker was going to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic 2022. After the unfortunate news, the local authorities issued a first report detailing what happened minutes before his death.

What happened to Taylor Hawkins?

According to the Secretary of Health of Bogotá, Taylor Hawkins suffered severe chest pain inside his room at the Casa Medina hotel. The staff called the ambulance, but when the doctors arrived, the American artist had already passed away.

“The city’s Emergency and Emergency Regulatory Center received a report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located in the north of the city. An ambulance was dispatched to attend to the case. However, upon the arrival of the teams from the Ministry of Health, a mobile phone from the EMI company was found,” the statement read.

They tried to revive Taylor Hawkins, but to no avail. “The health professional who attended the emergency indicated that she carried out the respective resuscitation maneuvers; however, there was no response and the patient was declared deceased,” she adds.

After the death of the Foo Fighters drummer, “the authorities in charge carried out the removal of the body and advanced the investigations for this type of case.”

International media affirmed that the members of the band were waiting for him at the reception; however, not receiving a response, the staff broke down the door to the room and one of the musicians found it.

Foo Fighters had planned to leave the hotel at 5:30 pm to perform at 8:00 pm at the Colombia festival. The news mourned the world of rock.

Foo Fighters cancel tour in Latin America

Due to the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters canceled their tour in Latin America. They had already performed in Mexico, Argentina and Chile and were about to perform concerts in Colombia and Brazil.