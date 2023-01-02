Monday, January 2, 2023, 11:21



Ingredients: 3 medium potatoes; 4 eggs; 100 gr of mojama; 1/2 liter of milk; 2 butter nuts; Teriyaki (or soy) sauce; Nutmeg; Olive oil; Salt; Black pepper; Chive

We cook new potatoes with their skin on in salted water until they are tender and let them cool in their own water. During this time, very delicately place the four egg yolks in a bowl and cover them with teriyaki sauce or soy sauce. In the fridge for 30 minutes. Peel the potatoes, pass them through a potato masher and add the liquid butter (three microwave strokes of 6 seconds each) and while we beat with a fork we add milk until we have a light but consistent potato cream.

Add the nutmeg, salt and pepper. Mix well and place this cream in small dishes with a certain depth. With a coffee spoon dipped in a little oil, we make small craters in the center. We take out the yolks and carefully transfer them to a large bowl with water so that they can be washed and deposited on those craters. As they are very delicate, it would be convenient to make a couple more in reserve in case some of us break. Grate on top or finely chop mojama and a little chopped chives.