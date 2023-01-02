The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. The reported discount is €79.01, or 9%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this drone it is 839€. The current price is only €10 higher than the historic low. The product is sold and shipped directly from Amazon.

DJI Mini 3 Pro weighs less than 249 grams and allows you to record video at 4K and 60 FPS. It has an autonomy of up to 34 minutes and the signal transmission is up to 12 km at 1080p and 30 FPS. It has a front, rear and lower obstacle sensing system. DJI Mini 3 Pro offers a range of smart features, including FocusTrack, Vertical Shooting, MasterShots, Timelapse, QuickTransfer and more.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.