Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club announced the postponement of the sixth historic Dalma Festival race for legal bearings, after it was scheduled to be held next Monday, due to unfavorable weather conditions, wind conditions and weather.

Majed Al Muhairi, Director of the Racing Department at the club, confirmed that the race has been postponed, due to the expected bad weather, in coordination with the National Center of Meteorology, and the new date will be announced in the coming days, in order for the race to be held in an ideal atmosphere.