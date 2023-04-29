When Marco Borriello was a footballer he needed to change. Constantly changing. “Only in Milan and AC Milan would I have stayed there forever, but it wasn’t possible”. He told it himself in an interview with Corriere della Sera. He now he lives in Ibiza. After playing for the local club, he is now a member of the team’s board. “I chose not to have more masters. I have a small stake in Ibiza football: I am the club’s adviser and ambassador. I also like the world of finance and real estate…”.

He’s doing well also because he’s earned a lot with football. “I think I made 30 million. I didn’t miss anything, I had an expensive and expensive life but I managed to save the heritage ”, his words.

“Every morning I get up, look in the mirror and say to myself “I love you” (laughs, ed). I’ve had stories in the past but I chose me and I did well. When I feel like it and the occasion I live the emotion. In the future I would like to leave my DNA, a child is important ”, she continued. Unlike many of his colleagues, Borriello has never been married. But there’s a reason: “They get married very young and then the cheating starts. They all break out, the children who are the most beautiful thing remain. I may be selfish but I remain consistent with the life I want to have.

“I traitor? When I was engaged I never did. The aesthetic aspect is the first that strikes me. But in this phase the brain factor also counts”. Finally on the past: “Belen Rodriguez was an immature, immature love story between two boys. If we meet in Milan we embrace her, she is a sunny and fun girl. However, it was the most important relationship of my life, it lasted four and a half years.