Sunday, September 3, 2023, 09:24



The company Chipé Producciones, in agreement with the Calasparra City Council, has postponed until next Sunday the 10th the bullfight with which the Bullfighting Rice Fair would begin today, as well as the morning running of the bulls.

The forecast of heavy rains has forced the first celebration to be postponed for a week, in which bullfighters Rafael Reyes, Joao D’Alva and Mario Arruza were going to perform with cattle from Barcial.

None of the three can act on the 10th, so the company has hired a new shortlist made up of Curro Márquez, García Corbacho and Víctor Barroso. The closure of that day will be held at 12:00.

Thus, the Calasparra Rice Bullfighting Fair will begin tomorrow Monday the 4th with the poster made up of Jorge Molina, Juan Herrero and Nek Romero, with steers from Los Bayones.