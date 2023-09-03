The war in Ukraine reaches the day 557. Soon “we will be able to strike targets in Russia, up to 1,500 km away,” says the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov. According to press reports, the US will send the controversial armor-piercing munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine for the first time. The Nobel Foundation, after the protests, withdraws the invitation to the Russian, Iranian and Belarusian ambassadors for the award ceremony. Kiev exults: “A victory for humanism”. During the night, Russian drones were launched over the entire Ukrainian territory.

“I don’t think we are close to the end of the conflict. I would like a new season of truce, if not peace, to begin during the war, but at the last meeting of EU defense ministers in Toledo I had the impression that we are still a long way from a peaceful solution to the conflict ”. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said so in an interview with La Stampa. Italy follows “two lines that must run parallel: aid, including military aid, to Ukraine, and the incessant work to bring the conflict to an end. One day I hope we can tell everything that Italy has done and is doing for a policy of peace and to achieve peace”.

