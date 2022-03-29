Postal 4: No Regertsthe latest installment in the controversial first-person shooter series, will launch on PC next month after two and a half years of early access.

Postal Dude returns to wreak havoc or follow the rules as much as possible in a fictional Arizona town in an open world sandbox game. The title contains everything that was introduced in Early Access, including improved graphics, revised mapping systems, new radio stations, collectibles and more.

The developer Running With Scissors also announced that it will continue to support the game with new content after launch, “just as happened for Postal 2“.

“New free content will arrive in the city in the weeks and months following launch, new weapons, side missions, performance improvements, graphical updates and cooperative multiplayer“the study said.

Postal 4: No Regerts will be launched on April 20 on PC via Steam and GOG.

Source: Twinfinite.