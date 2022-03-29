In a weekend of Jeddah definitely gray in every sense for the MercedesLewis Hamilton’s disconcerting performances – even 16th in qualifying and 10th in the race – were partially consoled by the more comforting ones of his compatriot George Russell. The Briton, called to Brackley in the role of replacement for Valtteri Bottas, in fact closed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at 5th placeobtained after a good sixth place the day before in qualifying.

Taking into account all the limitations of Silver arrows in this complex period of crisis, the former Williams driver can therefore feel slightly satisfied in having crossed the finish line behind Red Bull and Ferrari, even if the main theme of the problems highlighted by the W13, especially at the aerodynamic level, passes over to any sporty smile: “When we started the engines for qualifying we looked relatively on par with Ferrari in terms of top speed on the straight. – explained Russell after the race – Red Bull certainly had fewer wings than us, but they seemed to accelerate very quickly when they got onto the straight. They seem to be doing a better job of reducing their drag at high speed, and their pace is extraordinary right now. We need to do some work in all areas to catch up. As far as we are concerned – he added – we are doing everything possible to look for problems we are seeing on the track. The wind tunnel is not really proposing porpoising as we are we accuse it on the track, as it is an isolated environment other than a circuit, which has many parameters involved. We have the smartest people in the business – he concluded – and we all believe in our technicians on site, so I’m sure we can solve the problem “.