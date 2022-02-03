A Telegram user wrote that Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister would be picked up – “either by patrol car, by ambulance in a jacket or by hearse”. Now the house of a 56-year-old has been searched.

NAfter an alleged death threat against Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) in the messenger service Telegram, the Rostock public prosecutor’s office had the house of a 56-year-old man searched. The man from the Rostock district is suspected of having made the statements in connection with the corona measures at the beginning of January, the authority said on Thursday. In the post under a picture of Schwesig it said that she would be picked up – “either by patrol car, by ambulance in a jacket or by hearse”.

During the search, electronic data carriers were confiscated, which would be evaluated by the State Criminal Police Office (LKA), it said. For tactical reasons, no further information on the specific actions of the investigators could be given. The investigations continued. According to the post, the LKA had started investigations into a “suspected threat”. The text was published in a group of critics of the Corona rules.

A government spokesman said at the time: “We take this threat against the prime minister very seriously and will have it prosecuted.” which leads directly to Schwesig’s house in downtown Schwerin.