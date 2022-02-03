A few minutes ago the Mx League Femenil reported, through its official accounts, that the pending match of day three between the Bravos de Juarez Y tigers of the UANL will be played next Wednesday, February 23 at 9:00 p.m. in central Mexico at the Estadio Olympic Benito Juarez. The fight was postponed after several cases of COVID-19 both in players and in the technical staff.

During the preview of day number six of the Liga Mx Femenil Clausura 2022, the Federation announced the new schedule for the commitment between Juárez and Tigres de la UANL. For now, both squads are already metallic ahead of their next game this weekend, against the squad from Pachuca and Mazatlán, respectively. Las Fronterizas will try to get closer to league positions, while Las Felinas will stay at the top of the qualifying round heading to the Mexican soccer league.

Those commanded by Roberto Medina have had a start to the tournament with ups and downs; After the four deputy confrontations so far for the Felinas, they register a total of 8 points, product of two wins against Necaxa and Atlas, as well as subsequent draws against Chivas de Guadalajara and Xolos de Tijuana. The arrival of the Nigerian Uchenna Grace Kanu, the first player from the African continent to reach the Mx Women’s League, has been one of the most outstanding for the eleventh feline, scoring four times, against Necaxa, Chivas, Atlas and Tijuana in the last date.

On the other hand, the group directed by Ana González is in the last positions of the general classification, in step number 17 with 3 units; product of the victory against the León team on matchday two, as well as suffering three setbacks against Club Atlético de San Luis, visiting Cruz Azul, and, finally, against the current champions Rayados de Monterrey at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. Against Tigres they will try to surprise and keep the 3 points at home, something that, in the current tournament, they have not been able to achieve, scoring one goal and conceding four.

The last meeting between them took place on November 1 of last year as part of Clausura 2021. That night at the University Stadium, the Felino team defeated the Juárez squad; the game was complicated for the visit with the notation of Stephany Mayor at minute two of time, the striker Felina scored her double at 16′. Later, an own goal by Marypaz Barboza sentenced the fight for those led by Roberto Medina.