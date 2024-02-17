In the month of February in it Culiacán sky will be able appreciate naked eye 5 planets: Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Mercury, (see fig.1).

Saturn will be seen the first part of the month from sunset until it sets in the southwest direction of the horizon moving between the stars of the constellation Aquarius, approaching the Sun and on February 28 it will be in Superior Conjunction, which means it will pass behind the Sun and disappear for a few days. Jupiter will be seen this month at the beginning of the night in the southwest direction, being in the constellation Aries for 4-3 hours. Venus will be seen this month in the morning before dawn towards the southeast of the horizon in the constellations Sagittarius and Capricorn. Mars will be visible this month since it rises before dawn, each day moving away from the Sun in the southeast direction of the horizon located in the constellations Sagittarius and Capricorn. On February 22, Mars will reach and surpass Venus. Mercury will be visible the first part of the month in the morning before sunrise in the southeast direction of the horizon moving between the stars of the constellation Sagittarius. On February 28 it will be in Superior Conjunction, which means it will be behind the Sun and will disappear for a few days.

The Moon in its monthly movement around the Land In the month of February it will have its phases as follows: on the 2nd there will be the Last Quarter Moon, on the 9th there will be the New Moon, on the 16th there will be the Waxing Quarter and on the 24th there will be the Full Moon.

In February the Moon It will pass: on the 7th south of Venus, on the 8th south of Mars and Mercury, on the 10th south of Saturn, on the 14th north of Jupiter.

THE STELLAR SKY IN FEBRUARY

In the month of February at night in the sky of Culiacán we will be able to observe the autumn, winter and spring constellations. In fig.2 we see the brightest stars in the night sky, this position corresponds to the middle of the month at 8 or 9 p.m.

The autumn constellations that will be approaching the horizon on the western side are the following: Cassiopeia, Perseus, Andromeda, Fish, Whale; To the northwest of the horizon will be the constellation Cassiopeia; To the west of the horizon will be the constellation Andromeda; To the east of Andromeda will be the constellation Perseus; To the south-west of the horizon will be the constellation Peces with its faint stars, further down will be the constellation Whale.

The winter constellations will be close to the celestial meridian and are the following: Coachman, Aries, Taurus, Eridanus, Orion, Gemini, Canis Major, Canis Minor. Orion will be located in the center of these constellations, which means hunting man; This constellation is the one with the largest number of bright stars which are Betelgeuse, Rigel, Bellatrix, Saiph. To the west of Orion will be the constellation Taurus. In this constellation the star Aldebaran is located as well as two star clusters Pleiades and Guiades. To the north of Orion will be the constellation of Cochero with its bright star Capella and to the northeast will be the constellation Gemini, with its two bright stars Castor and Pollux. To the east will be the constellation Can Minor with its bright star Procion, in the south there will be the constellation Can Major with its star Sirius, which is the brightest in the entire sky, and the constellation Carina with its bright star Canopus. To the southwest of Orion will be the constellation of Eridanus.

The spring constellations are as follows: Cancer, Leo, Hydra, Ursa Major.

On the eastern side of the horizon the stars of the constellation Cancer and Leo rise earlier each day, highlighting their bright star Regulo. To the south-east of the horizon will be the star Alphard (Heart of Hydra) of the constellation Hydra. To the northeast of the horizon, the seven stars of the Big Dipper will be rising, forming the shape of a ladle; through its first two stars, the Polar Star will be sought.

MC Astronomer Tatiana N. Kokina She is a professor at the FCT and E., head and researcher of the UAS Astronomy Center, and member of the Sinaloa Astronomy Association.

e-mail: [email protected]

