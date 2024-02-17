Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Baby gorilla Jameela was delivered by cesarean section at the Fort Worth Zoo with support from a team of doctors. © Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo in Texas has managed to bring a baby gorilla into the world. The animal arrived four to six weeks early via cesarean section.

Fort Worth – “We are proud to tell the historic and emotional story surrounding the birth of our third baby gorilla,” writes the Fort Worth Zoo. The doctors involved speak of it as a highlight of their careers.

Premature gorilla is born via caesarean section at the zoo

Gorillas are among the most endangered species in the world, among others WWF writes. The main reason for this is the destruction of their habitat, which is exclusively in Africa. By 2030, it is estimated that more than 90 percent of the gorilla habitat that still exists today will have been destroyed. This is another reason why gorilla births in the Western world are unusual. An elephant calf was recently born at Halle Zoo. The birth of baby gorilla Jameela, however, was in jeopardy until the end – mother Sekani was also at risk.

Baby gorilla Jameela had to be delivered by cesarean section due to life-threatening complications. © Fort Worth Zoo

The birth date was actually set for mid-February, but the gorilla girl Jameela was born on January 5, 2024. The reason for the premature cesarean section was a life-threatening complication for the mother. Animal keepers observed problems with mother Sekani at the beginning of January; she showed symptoms of preeclampsia, a severe blood pressure disorder. After a few tests, the doctors reacted immediately and delivered the premature baby.

Labor was induced although Jameela's survival could not be guaranteed. However, the treating doctors agreed that this was necessary to save mother Sekani's life. Preeclampsia (blood pressure problems during pregnancy) can also occur in humans and is usually fatal without prompt treatment MSD manual writes. After the birth, baby gorilla Jameela had to be treated immediately. Nurses worked around the clock to ensure that the little gorilla survived; resuscitation was also necessary at first. Mama Sekani also survived the procedure.

“One of the highlights of my entire career” – Doctors are overwhelmed by gorilla birth

For the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, Jameela's birth was the third gorilla birth in its 115-year history. The treating doctors were thrilled by the medical miracle: “Participating in the delivery of Sekani’s child by caesarean section was one of the highlights of my entire career,” said gynecologist Dr. Jamie Erwin, who has worked at the Fort Worth Zoo since 2016. “I was amazed at how Sekani's anatomy matched that of my human patients,” she stated.

Primates such as the gorilla are humans' closest living relatives in the animal kingdom and share many biological similarities. For this reason, the zoo's veterinary team has repeatedly consulted doctors in the past to seek advice on specific cases.

This also included Dr. Robert Origin, who specializes in premature births and gave birth to gorilla Jameela: “It was incredible how similar this mother-child pair was compared to what I see in the hospital. Luckily the baby stabilized quite well.” In Frankfurt it was 2023 A tiger cub was born for the first time in ten years. (approx)