Vittorio Malacalza wants two lifts to get into the house but the parish is opposed: “The works damage the church”. Court stop

As a precautionary measure, the excavation works near the Divo Martino church for the construction of an underground driveway have been suspended by the court in the property of Vittorio Malacalza, in Portofino. It was decided by the judge Andrea Del Nevo who signed the order after the request submitted by the parish with the approval of Episcopal Curia of Chiavari.

The judge called the parties to a hearing on January 28. The mayor Matteo Viacava who reveals that he spoke with the diocese of Chiavari, after the parish priest’s denunciation, and it is said “ready for further technical insights on the area “.

“In order to reconcile the public interest with the needs expressed by Fr Alessandro Giosso, out of a spirit of community and mutual institutional respect, the Municipality makes itself available for an additional investigation to be carried out transparently together with the parish in order to reach everyone together the same goal “writes Viacava.

The mayor hopes that “this quarrel, probably the result of a communication defect between the parties, yes conclude outside the courtroom through a path of broad sharing. It is in the interest of the Municipality to work for the good of the whole community, including the parish and, in particular, the church of San Martino which all the people of Portofino, especially myself, have at heart “.

Malacalza, Portofino: town-parish clash. The story

Beginning of the year at don Camillo and Peppone for Portofino. Don Alessandro Giosso, parish priest of the famous Ligurian village, the Municipality denounced which gave the green light to the construction of an excavation near the Divo Martino church for the realization of a underground driveway in the property of Vittorio Malacalza, the entrepreneur former shareholder of Pirelli and former majority shareholder of Banca Carige.

An operation, says the priest in the complaint, which “could lead to a serious danger of damage to the church, compromising its structural integrity. “The excavation would be necessary for the installation of two elevators, one in the Malacalza property, which would allow the entrepreneur to reach thehouse located in front of the church.

In exchange for permits the municipality would have an elevator that would break down the architectural barriers to reach the public area of ​​the former kindergarten. “In itself the work is not opposed by the Parish – explains Don Giosso – but it is precisely the executive procedures and the absence of suitable precautions: L’ascertained landslide of places and the consequent ones vibrations generated by excavations could involve serious damage to the integrity of the ecclesiastical property“.

In short, Fr Giosso says: let us prevent the intervention or let us do it with all the necessary precautions. The excavation for the Malacalza elevator would be placed 6 meters from the church, a building that has been presenting for years evolving injuries, documented and monitored.

Don Giosso, strong of geological surveys and with the approval of the diocese of Genoa, represented by the lawyers Daniele Rovelli and Antonino Bongiorno Gallegra, also contacted the public prosecutor, the Superintendency and the park of Portofino for a series of administrative acts of the practice not considered correct like theabsence of a landscape permit it’s a geological report incorrectly dated according to the conventions of the Public Administration e does not comply with the prescriptions of the PUC produced by the same Municipality of Portofino. The city council has already given the green light to the project.