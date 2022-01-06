Rafa Nadal’s uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal, also wanted to comment on the controversial medical exemption that Novak Djokovic has received to be able to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated, one of the requirements demanded by the Australian authorities.

Speaking to El Larguero de la Cadena SER, ‘Uncle Toni’ believes that Djokovic should give explanations about the reasons why he has received this exemption. “If Craig Tiley doesn’t want to give the reasons or the reasons why Djokovic has been given the exemption, I think he should give them. If he doesn’t, it challenges him and creates a feeling of being treated differently.”

Toni Nadal believes that failure to do so would cause Djokovic to violate his principle of helping other tennis players and doubts that the Serbian complies with any of the four assumptions of the Australian Government to receive this exemption. “Djokovic, who for years has tried to position himself in favor of the underdog in tennis, would fall short of that principle. I think what he should do is clearly explain what are the reasons that have allowed him to have this exemption. It goes without saying exactly if you suffer from this disease or the other. I have looked at the four assumptions that the Australian Government allows to grant the exemption and well, it is complicated. If there are any of these, I think he should explain. I can’t conceive of Djokovic, the Australian government or Craig Tiley cheating. “