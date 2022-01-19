There Taycan Sport Turismo is the latest bodywork variant of thesports electric car of Porsche and in range alongside the sedan and the Cross Tourism. The first model of the Taycan Sport Turismo series to arrive is the GTS, while other models will follow in mid-March.

A panoramic roof with function is available as a new option for the Taycan Sport Turismo Sunshine Control, equipped with a special electrically operated anti-glare device.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, engine, battery and range

The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo is offered among five models, with electric motor from 326, 435, 517 and 625 hp powered by battery Performance Battery Plus from 93.4 kW, which guarantees an autonomy of almost 500 km in WLTP.

While stationary, the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.8 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 260 km / h. The model with the greatest autonomy is the Taycan 4S Sport Turismo: up to 498 kilometers according to WLTP data. Belonging to the latest generation of the Taycan, the four-wheel drive Sport Turismo models can count on particularly efficient driving. The thermal management and charging functions have also been improved.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

The battery can be charged from 5 to 80% in 22 minutes and 30 seconds, which means that five minutes of charging are enough to obtain an additional range of 100 km.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo exterior features

The Taycan Sport Turismo shares with the Taycan Cross Tourism the silhouette sporty, the rear sloping roofline and functional design.

Rear view of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo on the road

Unlike its sibling model, the Taycan Sport Turismo forgoes any element off-road. It is also available with rear-wheel drive.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo cockpit and trunk, what is it like inside?

Headroom in the rear is more than 45 millimeters higher than in the Taycan sports sedan, while the driver has a height of 9 mm more. The large tailgate also allows for easy access to the luggage compartment.

Taycan Sport Turismo instrument panel and cockpit

The opening is much longer – 801mm – and much higher – 543mm – than in the sedan (434mm and 330mm respectively).

The exact capacity of the rear trunk depends on the equipment included. If the car is equipped with the package Sound Package Plus, the trunk can reach a capacity of 446 liters (sedan: 407 liters) and of 405 liters with the implant BOSE Surround Sound System on board (included as standard in the Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo).

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo trunk

With the rear seats folded down (split 60:40), the capacity can be expanded up to 1,212 or 1,171 liters, respectively, without considering the additional 84 liters of the front trunk.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo panoramic sunroof

The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo is offered as an option with the panoramic roof with device Sunshine Control. The particularity consists in one glare protection electrically operated. The large glass area of ​​the roof is divided into nine sections individually adjustable. This means that specific sections or the entire roof surface can be rendered transparent (Clear) or opaque (Matt).

In addition to the Clear and Matt settings, you can also select options Semi or Bold– These are predefined patterns in which narrow or wide segments alternate.

Sunshine Control panoramic roof

There is also a dynamic setting, Roller Blind, thanks to which it is possible to operate a sequence of movement of the single segments that imitates a roller blind by sliding your finger on an image of the roof shown on the display.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo automatic parking

The Taycan Sport Turismo is also available with the futuristic optional feature Remote Park Assist, which allows the driver to remotely manage theentrance and exit from a parking lot without having to sit behind the wheel.

Automatic control is possible in case of parallel and perpendicular parking spaces, and inside garages. The system automatically detects a space and measures it with the help of ultrasonic sensors and a camera.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo prices

Prices for the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo start at 90,277 euros. Here are the 5 versions that make up the electric sports car range:

Taycan Sport Turismo with 240 kW (326 hp) power and rear-wheel drive, available on request with Performance Battery Plus battery and 280 kW (380 hp), price starting from 90,277 euros;

power and rear-wheel drive, available on request with Performance Battery Plus battery and 280 kW (380 hp), price starting from 90,277 euros; Taycan 4S Sport Turismo with 320 kW (435 hp) power and all-wheel drive, available on request with Performance Plus battery and 360 kW (490 hp), price starting from 111,658 euros;

power and all-wheel drive, available on request with Performance Plus battery and 360 kW (490 hp), price starting from 111,658 euros; Taycan GTS Sport Turismo with 380 kW (517 hp) and all-wheel drive, price starting from 138,207 euros;

and all-wheel drive, price starting from 138,207 euros; Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo with 460 kW (625 hp) and all-wheel drive, from 159,360 euros;

and all-wheel drive, from 159,360 euros; Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo with 460 kW (625 hp) and all-wheel drive, price starting from 193,520 euros.

Photo Porsche Taycan Spot Turismo

