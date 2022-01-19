Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology announced today, during the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2022, the conclusion of a partnership agreement with Schneider Electric to promote sustainability throughout the industrial sector in the UAE. The partnership comes as part of a large-scale initiative to make the industrial sector in the country the most sustainable in the region, coinciding with the UAE’s preparation to host the COP28 conference in 2023. The cooperation between the two parties will include conducting field assessments of sustainability conducted by Schneider Electric consultants for 50 industrial companies, and a series of electronic seminars on digital transformation and efficiency Energy, and an internal program to train 50 Emiratis. The partnership is based on the country’s commitments to achieve climate neutrality in order to achieve global leadership in areas related to sustainability. The agreement is also part of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s “Industry 4.0” program, which aims to increase industrial productivity by 30% and pump 25 billion dirhams into the national economy by the year 2031. Muhammad Al-Qasim, Director of the Advanced Technology Adoption and Development Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said: “The industrial sector all over the world emits large amounts of greenhouse gases, so making changes within the sector contributes significantly to achieving global climate neutrality commitments. Hence our keenness to raise awareness about environmentally friendly and energy-saving strategies among local industrial companies, and to invite them to join us in our collective efforts to make the UAE a carbon-neutral country by 2050. There is no doubt that achieving sustainability requires a specialized set of technical solutions that in turn contribute to Achieving digital transformation and the adoption of advanced technology in the industrial field, in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry Industry and advanced technology. We are pleased to be collaborating with Schneider Electric, a member of the Industry Leaders 4.0 Network, on this initiative.” Ahmed Khashan, President of Schneider Electric GCC Region, said: “Sustainability is not a luxury, but rather a key driver of growth and a competitive advantage for the industrial sector in the country. Technological innovation has a fundamental role in its realization. As the world’s most sustainable company, we are pleased to collaborate on this project with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to support the country’s industrial sector in its quest to become more sustainable and energy efficient.” Schneider Electric is a founding member of the Industry 4.0 Network, One of the main pillars of the “Industry 4.0” program, which brings together leading local and international companies to exchange best practices in spreading the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the industrial sector in the UAE, while the Industry 4.0 program, announced in October 2021, aims to increase productivity and develop innovative products within The state is within the framework of a broader strategy to add value to the national economy and support the expansion and growth of specific industrial sectors.The program was designed by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to use advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things, machine learning and artificial intelligence to achieve change and transform the industrial sector in the UAE into a world-leading sector in areas such as sustainability.