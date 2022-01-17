The real reason for the return of ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to Kiev is his collusion with the political technologists of the current head of state Vladimir Zelensky, political analyst Sergei Markov believes. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he suggested that this operation was carried out under the auspices of the United States.

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko managed to ignore the subpoena and pass through passport control without serving a summons. He himself told reporters about this, promising to punish the current Ukrainian authorities.

Good future for Poroshenko

“Poroshenko has a very good future in Ukraine. If Ukraine remains in its current form, that is, remains under the occupation regime of the United States, then we will see that Poroshenko’s arrival is a specially staged show of political strategists of the former and current presidents with the support of the Americans. Their plan is to bring Zelensky and Poroshenko to the second round of the elections, which is now quite a realistic option, ”Markov said.

In his opinion, there is no question of any real arrest of the ex-head of state, since this is contrary to the interests of the United States.

Representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine toldwhy Poroshenko managed to refuse the subpoena. “Force is the last thing that will be used in this process,” the security forces said. The politician himself explained the events at the airport by the fact that law enforcement officers were simply “afraid” of his supporters.