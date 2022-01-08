A popular comedian and presenter of the TNT TV channel, a member of the KVN team “Team of the Kamyzyak Territory” Azamat Musagaliev spoke about the protests in Kazakhstan for the first time. He commented on the situation in the republic on his page in Instagram…

The TV presenter published a photo of the state flag and noted that in recent days he has been following what is happening in the republic with “anxiety and despair”.

“Until now, no one can really answer what is happening, one thing is clear – it is a tragedy. A tragedy for everyone who is somehow connected with Kazakhstan. Pogroms, fires, looting, but the worst thing is the loss of life. I do not want to assess what is happening. I want it to end as soon as possible, ”Musagaliev wrote.

The host added that he was Kazakh, but he had never lived in Kazakhstan. “But right now I understand that Kazakhstan has always lived in me. Kazakhstan, I’m with you !!! ” – he concluded.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 due to rising gas prices for cars. The cost per liter increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles). Soon the economic demands were replaced by political ones, the protesters demanded the resignation of the government. On January 5, the rallies escalated into riots: shops, banks were looted in Alma-Ata, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure were seized. In this regard, a red level of terrorist danger has been introduced in the republic.