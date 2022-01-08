Kazakhstan United States allows non-essential workers from its consulate in Kazakhstan to leave voluntarily

An update to the U.S. State Department’s travel bulletin reminds us that situations in Kazakhstan could develop rapidly without warning.

The United States State Department report authorized the non-essential workers of the consulate of Kazakhstan and the family members of all workers to leave the country voluntarily. The update of the Ministry’s travel bulletin reminds that there may be demonstrations and strikes in Kazakhstan and that situations may develop rapidly without prior warning.

Unrest in Kazakhstan began at the turn of the year as local liquefied petroleum gas prices rose in the western part of the country, and now the country is in a state of emergency. According to the Interior Ministry yesterday, 26 protesters have been killed and more than 3,000 arrested. President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev has rejected calls for talks with protesters.

Troops from the Russian-led CSTO, a collective security organization in the Ivy countries, have traveled to Kazakhstan. According to Tokajev, the task of the CSTO forces is to ensure the security of strategic targets.

Many the foreign powers have appealed to all parties to maintain their restraint and to resolve the situation without violence.