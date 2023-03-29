How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis kisses a baby’s forehead at the end of the general audience in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Vatican, December 4, 2019. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since the early afternoon of Wednesday (29) to undergo “some pre-scheduled check-ups”, according to the Vatican press office.

In a brief message, the Vatican only reported that the Argentine pontiff is hospitalized, but did not clarify for how long or if the hospitalization is related to the colon operation he underwent in July 2021.

In a recent interview with the American news agency Associated PressFrancisco, 86 years old, revealed that he suffered again from diverticulitis, a problem for which he had to be operated on and had a small part of his colon removed, but that he is in good health.

The pope underwent surgery in this same Roman hospital on July 4, 2021 and was discharged after ten days, followed by a slow recovery.

Since then, Francisco has only suffered from the problem in his right knee, which forces him to walk with a cane or a wheelchair, and he has assured on several occasions that he does not want an operation.

During the morning of this Wednesday, the pope held the general audience and proved to be in a good mood. The Palm Sunday mass is scheduled for next Sunday.