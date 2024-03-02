Home page politics

Olaf Scholz gets a private audience with Pope Francis during his visit to Italy. They exchange gifts around the political conversation.

Vatican City – A special visit was on the agenda for Olaf Scholz this Saturday. As part of his trip to Italy, the Federal Chancellor met with Pope Francis. It was the first private audience for the SPD politician, who exchanged ideas with the head of the Catholic Church for around 35 minutes.

Important men, great gifts: Pope Francis (l.) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (m.) not only had something to say to each other, but also to give. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS



Scholz visits Pope Francis: Chancellor gives the pontiff a football from the 2024 European Championship

As a good guest, Scholz also brought the 87-year-old two gifts. He presented the Argentine with the official ball of the 2024 European Football Championship, which will be held in Germany from June 14th to July 14th. On top of that, he also gave the pontiff a porcelain bear with the coat of arms of the Federal Republic of Germany, the heraldic animal of the capital Berlin.

In return, Scholz received a bronze work entitled “Social Love”. This shows a child helping another to get up. Which means it can't be used as a symbolic image for the current world situation.

Because this offers what has been going on for more than two years Ukraine war, the escalated Middle East conflict and a never-ending refugee crisis due to the trouble spots. These were the dominant topics in what, according to Scholz, was an “important conversation at a time when it is important that we look to the future with a clear view and have clear principles.”

Scholz gets a private audience with the Pope: “Better ensure peace and security in the world”

The head of government explained to journalists about the meeting in the Apostolic Palace: “We talked about the war in the Middle East and discussed how we can better ensure peace and security in our world.” In addition, “the topic of migration and issues of Justice in Coexistence” came to the table.

The Vatican was also satisfied, saying the conversation was “cordial” and helped to express “the good relations and fruitful cooperation between the Holy See and Germany.”

Scholz, who has been non-denominational since leaving the Protestant Church a few years ago, called the encounter with Francis “an important, meaningful conversation for me personally.” The two decision-makers already met at the beginning of last year on the sidelines of the funeral of the former German Pope Benedict XVI. met in the Vatican. They have also spoken on the phone several times, for example shortly after the Kremlin boss's meeting began Wladimir Putin Russia ordered an attack on Ukraine.

Not even a table fits between them: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (l.) enjoys the private audience with Pope Francis. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS



Scholz in Italy: No meeting with Prime Minister Meloni possible

In the days before Scholz's visit, Francis had canceled several appointments as a precaution after briefly going to a hospital for examinations on Wednesday. He is said to have been suffering from a “mild flu” for around a week. He had already suffered from health problems in the past.

Scholz attended the congress of the European Social Democratic Party (PES) in Rome on Saturday afternoon. There, Luxembourger Nicolas Schmit became the top candidate for the upcoming race European elections elected in June. The Chancellor had already met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella from the Partito Democratico (PD) and PD chairwoman Elly Schlein on Friday.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni from the post-fascist party Fratelli d'Italia is currently on a visit to the USA and Canada, which is why a conversation between the two heads of government was not possible during Scholz's trip to Italy. Last year, the Social Democrat was unable to maintain his poker face at a Meloni appearance. (mg)