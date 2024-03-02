Gossip goes crazy on the web: here's who the former knight was caught with

Over the last few hours Alessandro Vicinanza has returned to occupy the center of gossip. The former knight of Men and women he has in fact become the protagonist of a sensational report that goes crazy on the web and which would suggest the end of his relationship with Roberta Di Padua. But let's go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few hours, the name of Alessandro Vicinanza has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. As already mentioned, the former knight of Men and women was the protagonist of a report made public by Deianira Marzano. Let's find out together what's happening.

The queen of gossip shared with her followers the screen of an anonymous user who reads these words:

Goddess, how can he be with her if he is also with my friend and among other things my friend seems to have also discovered that he is dating the owner of a clothing store in his area! In short, we don't think so, but he's a nice bastard.

Obviously the news must be taken with a pinch of salt, since it is only a report that has not yet been confirmed or denied. At the moment, in fact, Alessandro Vicinanza has decided to remain silent and not give rise to the gossip that has been circulating about him in these last hours.

As for Roberta Di Padua, however, the former lady of Men and women over the last few hours he has shared an Instagram Story that portrays the panorama seen from a airplane. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further updates regarding this much talked about story.