Pope Francis has suffered “a concussion” which has caused the bruise on his face with which he appeared at the different events and ceremonies planned this Saturday, as reported by the Vatican.

The pontiff’s bruise is “consequence of a contusion” suffered on Friday morning, when “he hit his chin on the nightstand,” according to the director of the Holy See press office, Matteo Bruni.

The Pope celebrated his tenth consistory this Saturday in St. Peter’s Basilica, in which he named 21 new cardinals, and appeared with a showy bruise on the right side of the face.

