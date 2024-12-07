It was not the luckiest day for Dani Olmo. He did not have a substantial participation in the game, he did not score, he was substituted, his team did not win at the Benito Villamarín…and on top of that he lost a piece of his tooth.

It was in a fortuitous play with Marc Bartra. He jumped with the defender and when he fell to the ground, the centre-back’s right boot hit the playmaker’s mouth. As a result, a portion of the tooth fell out. He found it on the grass, showed it to the referee, Muñiz Ruiz, and threw it back onto the grass.

His teammates realized the situation and commented at halftime. Before starting the second half, Lamine Yamal snapped: “But why did you throw the tooth away?”

Olmo continued playing until he was relieved by Frenkie de Jong. By then Barça was not playing well but was winning 0-1.