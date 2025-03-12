Meet the probable alignments of Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid, a second round of the round of 16 of the Champions League

This Wednesday, March 12, Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid face in the second leg of the eighths of the Champions League. After the first leg where the Ancelotti team won the 2-1 victory, those of Simeone are preparing to trace the elimination at home.

Atlético de Madrid comes from a hard defeat against Getafe in the added time. The rojiblancos will have the opportunity to compensate for the two recent defeats 2-1. Doubts are in the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul and Lenglet who were played at the match. These casualties added to those of Captain Koke will be key for both the game and for the season. The outstanding Argentine player Julián Alvarez will have to disguise himself as a spider -man and become the hero of the Indian comeback.

For its part, Real Madrid has the advantage of the result but does not have the court factor. The Metropolitan Civitas awaits a unique Champions environment that will assume a headache for Vikings players. Ancelotti is clear how the attack will form but there are many doubts in the center of the field and defense. Ancelotti put Modric as headline that he played the entire game against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday, while players who were key in Champions League like Brahim and Mendy gave them rest. This can give eleven clues, but it doesn’t make anything clear.

Probable alignment of Atlético de Madrid

The eleven holder of Siomene is as follows: Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Giménez, Le Normand, Javi Galán; Gallagher, Barrios, Giuliano, Samu Lino; Griezmann and Julián Álvarez.









Real Madrid probable alignment

The eleven holder of Ancelotti is as follows: Courtois; Fede Valverde; Raúl Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius and Mbappé