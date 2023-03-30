You can also rent a desk: With the “Neue Kaiser” project, an extraordinary pop-up concept is being created in Frankfurt between the bank towers and the station district.

Building with idiosyncratic charm: in the basement you can still discover the bank’s old lockers, the former counter hall is characterized by the Wilhelminian era and postmodernism. Image: Lucas Bäuml

Da, where designer furniture was sold not so long ago, a construction site party is now being celebrated. The room has been cleared as good as empty, there are paint buckets in one corner, next to them is small scaffolding, and colorful arrows made of adhesive tape can be seen on the floor. At the bar there is soup, white wine from the southern Palatinate and “Frankfurter Helles” from the bottle.

The guests – probably 50 people, most of whom work in the creative industry – hold small talk. Then a singer from the opera studio grabs the microphone. “Yours is my whole heart, where you are not, I can not be,” it sounds now full of fervor. The well-known song comes from the operetta “The Land of Smiles” and was composed by Franz Lehár.