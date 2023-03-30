55% of businesses have more than 30% of their revenue committed to paying outstanding bills, according to a study

The loss of household purchasing power and the drop in business revenue led 3 out of 10 micro and small businesses to be in arrears in paying their debts in January.

The data are contained in a Sebrae survey carried out in partnership with the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The study was carried out on January 23 and January 31 of this year through a sample of 6,802 companies from all units of the Federation. Here’s the full (3 MB).

According to the study, the proportion of companies with outstanding debt increased from 24% in August 2022 to 27% in January 2023 of the universe of small businesses.

The situation affects the MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs) more seriously. In all, 63% of these entrepreneurs have 30% or more of their monthly costs committed to debt payments, while 55% of micro and small companies are in this situation.

Here are the data from the study:

How are your company’s debts / loans at the moment?

39% have outstanding debts/loans and are up to date

34% have no outstanding debts/loans

27% have outstanding debts/loans and are in arrears

Percentage of companies that have 30% or more of their revenue committed to debt