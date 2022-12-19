Genoa – Post traumatic stress disorder and wounds with a prognosis of more than 40 days. It’s diagnosis of physical and mental injuries that the coroners appointed by the prosecutors Massimo Terrile and Walter Cotugno gave to the approximately 30 people, including survivors and close bystanders, involved in the collapse of the Morandi bridge (August 14, 218, 43 victims). Six coroners and a forensic psychiatrist were heard.

If for wounds each of the survivors had different medical histories, as regards the psychic damages there have been recurring ailments: insomnia, anxiety, who has relived the traumatic event during the day for months. They were treated taking drugs but also following meetings with psychologists and psychiatrists. The coroners (Alessandro Bonsignore, Armando Mannucci, Andrea Molinelli, Camilla Tettamanti, Luca Vallega and Francesco Ventura) and the forensic psychologist Gabriele Rocca met the survivors between the end of 2018 and mid-2019 and studied all the clinical documentation presented.

Tomorrow the hearing will continue with the two members of the ministerial commission, Gianluca Ievolella and Ivo Vanzi, established by the Ministry of Infrastructure immediately after the tragedy to understand the causes of the collapse. There are 58 people accused, including former managers of Autostrade and Spea (the subsidiary that was in charge of maintenance) and technicians, former and current managers of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the public works superintendency. The two companies exited the process by negotiating about 30 million. According to the indictment, everyone knew about Morandi’s conditions but no one did anything following the logic of saving to ensure greater profits to be distributed to the shareholders.