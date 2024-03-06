The Polo Robust is a car for the people. The Boer Burger Movement will probably like that.

Things are not going well for the Farmer Citizen Movement for the time being. The political party that seems to arise from an agricultural marketing agency has the main goal of taking care of farmers and citizens (but especially farmers). They outline the most beautiful solutions for this. That works very well in the opposition, but now they actually have to come up with scientific substantiation.

Anyway, there is now a Volkswagen Polo especially for the BBB and the farmers! Yes, there is a Polo specifically for farmers. We will of course explain this briefly for you. The device is called… The Volkswagen Polo Robust.

Now there have been rough Polos before, think of the Polo Fun and CrossPolo (see mini-gallery below). That CrossPolo was built by Volkswagen Individual and stood on beautiful BBS wheels. Not really something to go into the field with.

Polo Robust for the Boers

That is possible with this Volkswagen Polo Robust. But why is the car specifically aimed at farmers? Perhaps because if you focus on the farmers, the people also feel addressed. Oh, wait, no. The South American market (where this car will be sold) is different than in Europe. The roads are less good and cars are also used as utensils there.

That is why Volkswagen is responding cleverly to this. The Polo Robust has a greater ground clearance. There are no special alloy wheels, just steelies with black hubcaps on them.

101 tree-rooting Newton meters

The engine is nothing special: it is a 1.0 three-cylinder without a turbocharger. This is good for 84 hp and 101 Nm. Shifting is done via a five-speed manual gearbox.

A few adjustments have been made to the interior. The most important is the upholstery of the furniture. That's made of vinyl! That's wonderful in the summer with a bare back… No kidding, it's of course super handy.

It is a very durable material and particularly easy to clean. There may also be rubber floor mats on it. Handy if you had junk under your clogs. Unfortunately, the Volkswagen Polo Robust will not come to the Netherlands.

