YouGov poll results

Three-quarters of young people surveyed (78%) said they were “not interested” in the royal family .

38% want an elected head of state.

32% of those between the ages of 18 and 24 agree that ownership should remain.



30% did not express an opinion .

In the younger category, 59% considered King Charles III “detached” from the lives of the British.

45% of Britons in all They see that King Charles does not cross the British.

And if the poll indicates that the British still support the majority of the monarchy, especially among the elderly, then the support for this system is declining.

In 2012, on the occasion of the sixtieth anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne, a similar survey conducted by the “YouGov” institute showed that about three-quarters of Britons preferred a king over an elected head of state, significantly lower than the current supporters of the monarchy compared to the last poll.

At the height of the cost of living crisis and with inflation remaining above 10%, some criticized the cost of organizing the coronation ceremony, which was accompanied by a lot of pomp. .

The cost of the celebrations is not yet known, but according to estimates, the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 – which was certainly more lavish than the ceremony scheduled for the coronation of Charles – cost the equivalent of 22 million euros..