The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) has endorsed all the powers of the National Guard in immigration mattersincluding the review of documents of foreigners in any part of the national territory, their detention and presentation in case of irregularities, as well as the protection and surveillance of immigration stations.

However, the Plenary of the SCJN has invalidated article 9, section VI of the National Guard Law, which provided for the power of the National Guard to carry out covert operations and simulated users in crime prevention research.

It indicated that this investigative technique, specially planned for the Public Prosecutor’s Office, could lead to the obtaining of illegal evidence and the violation of the rights to privacy and non-incrimination, for which reason it was considered disproportionate in relation to the benefits that were intended to be obtained. .

The Plenary of the SCJN has also validated various powers of the National Guard aimed at crime prevention, such as conducting investigations to prevent crimes, gathering information in public places, analyzing and processing information, and carrying out actions surveillance, identification, monitoring and tracking in the public Internet network to prevent criminal conduct.

In addition, the National Guard has been allowed to request the intervention of communications to prevent crime, require reports and documents for investigative purposes, monitor and inspect the entry and exit of people from the country, inspect the immigration documents of foreigners and, where appropriate, present those who are in an irregular situation, always subordinate to the National Institute of Migration.

The National Guard has also been allowed to support the security carried out by the National Institute of Migration and protect the immigration stations and the foreigners who are in them.

The National Human Rights Commission challenged various provisions of the National Guard Law, published on May 27, 2019, in Unconstitutionality Action 62/2019. The discussion of this matter will continue during the next session of the Plenary of the SCJN.

Asia, the SCJN has endorsed the powers of the National Guard in immigration matters, but has invalidated certain powers in the investigation for crime prevention.